27 March 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Drawing Pots Revealed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has made public the different pots ahead of the final draws slated for April 12, 2019 in Cairo (Egypt). According to the pots, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal are in Pot 1. Pot 2: Morocco, Nigeria, DR Congo, Algeria, Mali, Guinea. Pot 3: Uganda, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola, Burundi. Pot 4: Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Madagascar, Tanzania.

Cameroon

New Attacks On Civilians by Troops, Separatists

Government forces in Cameroon's Anglophone regions have killed scores of civilians, used indiscriminate force, and… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.