Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Drawing Pots Revealed

The African Football Confederation (CAF) has made public the different pots ahead of the final draws slated for April 12, 2019 in Cairo (Egypt). According to the pots, Egypt, Ghana, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Senegal are in Pot 1. Pot 2: Morocco, Nigeria, DR Congo, Algeria, Mali, Guinea. Pot 3: Uganda, South Africa, Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, Angola, Burundi. Pot 4: Mauritania, Namibia, Benin, Kenya, Madagascar, Tanzania.