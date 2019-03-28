Somalia: Two Dead, Several Wounded in IED Blast in Mogadishu

At least two people were reported to have been killed and several others wounded in an explosion in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Wednesday evening.

The blast which resulted from an improvised explosive device [IED] took place outside a restaurant near Labo-Dhagah junction in the capital's Wardhigley district.

Witnesses said the explosion was targeting a military convoy passing in the area and no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The incident was the latest in a series of bomb attacks in the city over the past few weeks amidst tight security measures and heavy presence of troops on the mains street.