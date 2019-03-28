Gambia: Is the Cost of Living Skyrocketing?

Cost of living is one way of knowing whether an economy is adding value to the lives of people. Reports reaching Foroyaa claim that the cost of living is skyrocketing. One thing that is missing in the country is a think tank that closely monitors the cost of living on a quarterly basis or semi-annual basis. Any government that is genuinely interested in the welfare of a people would closely follow the development and weigh earnings against cost of living. The primary task is survival. This is inconceivable without eating food of sufficient quantity and quality as determined by nutritionists.

According to The Gambia 2018 Survey Report on Macronutrients and Dissemination launched on 25th March 2019 by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in Collaboration with UNICEF, the most common type of anemia in women and children is nutritional anemia. The report discloses that Iron deficiency is the major contributor to anemia in children and women. Findings also show that vitamin A deficiency affects almost 20% of children in The Gambia. It states that nearly one-third of non-pregnant women were classified as either overweight or obese.

This confirms that people are mostly eating just to put something in empty stomachs. What is put there is not a matter of choice but a matter of income. In most cases, people purchase carbohydrates and fats that may consequently lead to obesity and poor nutrition. This is why illnesses such as diabetes are growing in The Gambia. Maximum effort is necessary to arrest the trend. The relation between income and poor health is becoming more glaring. Hence the key to good health is to enhance the living standards of the population.

Foroyaa will conduct interviews on the cost of living in the country and will stay focused in monitoring developments in a more consistent basis so that those who govern would know what that means.