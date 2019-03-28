Zimbabwe: Zim Readies for Netball WC

Zimbabwe netball team coach Lloyd Makunde has named a 24-member provisional squad, retaining most of the players who have been representing the country in the past assignments, as they begin their World Cup preparations.

The announcement of the squad comes at a time when there has been a lot of uncertainty concerning the team after the Zimbabwe Netball Association last month circulated a letter warning that players from the Rainbow Amateur Netball League were not eligible to participate in any national team duties.

But it seems the local netball mother-body have decided to overlook their differences with RANL for the benefit of the team.

Makunde retained the players that carried the country's flag high during the qualifiers to secure their first ever appearance at the World Cup in Liverpool, England, this July.

Some of the new faces in the team include goal attack Beauty Sithole from Lupane State University and South Africa-based Panashe Chiranga.

"No one has been dropped from the team. We just made some additions so that it's competitive. We are just building from what we have and all the players we had before are still part of the team.

"We just widened our base so that we choose from a wider base, not to say those that went to Zambia or South Africa will automatically make the team. It's going to be on merit," said Makunde.

Provisional Squad

Felistus Kwangwa (Correctional Queens), Rudo Karume (Harare City), Cynthia Gamuchirai (Mambas Queens), Sharleen Makusha (Platinum Queens), Lizzy Kanyekwere (Ngezi Platinum), Stembile Chitiva (Black Rhinos), Panashe Chiranga (Wits University), Tatenda Dziva (Mixers, South Africa), Cynthia Matondo (Mutare City), Alice Tewera (Harare City), Perpetua Siyachitema (Glow Petroleum), Ndaizivei Madzikangava (Correctional Queens), Claris Kwaramba (Platinum Queens), Patricia Mauladi (ZDF), Lorraine Manjoro (Correctional), Paidamoyo Tinoza (Glow Petroleum), Pauline Jani (Mambas Queens), Ursula Ndlovu (Harare City), Mercy Mukwadi (ZDF), Sharon Bwanali (Harare City), Progress Moyo (Platinum Queens), Tafadzwa Mawango (Correctional Queens), Beauty Sithole (Lupane State University), Crescenxia Banda (ZRP Morris).