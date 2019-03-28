28 March 2019

Zimbabwe: Watch - Harare Prophet 'Resurrects' Girl Moments Before Burial

Social media was Wednesday buzzing with reports of a dead Harare girl being resurrected by a member of the apostolic sect.

Read the message on social media, "A Western Cannan girl wakes up from death. There was drama at Mbudzi cementry when a girl only identified as Dephine resurrected from death. The body of a girl arrived at Mbudzi cement. As the hearse was arriving at the cementry one madzibaba who was attending another burial of a fellow member of masowe sect ordered the hearse to stop since it was carrying a live person and if they defy him they should know the person was alive. One relative had guts to open the coffin only to find a distressed and fibble girl lying alive but sweating profusely. The girl is reported to have died on Monday and has been in the mortuary since then. After seing that she was alive but she could not move, the mourners and relatives were naive to take her out of the coffin and so they had to take her to Zrp Southlea park in the coffin."

However, NewZimbabwe.com could not readily verify the claims.

