Somalia: Kenyan Forces Accused of Destroying Telecommunications Masts

There was a major breakdown in communications in a number of towns in Southern Somalia after Kenyan Forces allegedly destroyed several communications masts

The affected areas included Dhoobley, Ceelwaaq, Afmaddow among others.

As a result of the outage, residents could not access phone calls, internet, and mobile money services in Kismayo forcing most operators to close shop.

In the pasts, Forces deployed in Somalia have also accused terror groups of destroying masts.

The development is a big blow to the economy as most customers prefer the use of mobile money transfer over cash in a country riddled with fake currencies.

