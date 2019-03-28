27 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyan Forces Accused of Destroying Telecommunications Masts

Tagged:

Related Topics

There was a major breakdown in communications in a number of towns in Southern Somalia after Kenyan Forces allegedly destroyed several communications masts

The affected areas included Dhoobley, Ceelwaaq, Afmaddow among others.

As a result of the outage, residents could not access phone calls, internet, and mobile money services in Kismayo forcing most operators to close shop.

In the pasts, Forces deployed in Somalia have also accused terror groups of destroying masts.

The development is a big blow to the economy as most customers prefer the use of mobile money transfer over cash in a country riddled with fake currencies.

.

Somalia

Hormuud Accuses Kenyan Forces of Destroying Telecommunications Masts

Somalia's giant teleco Hormuud Telecom has accused the Kenya Air Force of destroying communications masts in Jaldyse… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.