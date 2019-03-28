Sudan: Baraka Informed On Overall Situation At South Kordofan

Khartoum — The State Minister at Ministry of Federal Government Chamber, Dr. Abul-Gasim Al-Amin Baraka, was informed on overall situation at South Kordofan State and issues with security, stability, the voluntary return of displaced people, economic situation and peaceful co-existence between the people of South Kordofan.

This came during his meeting on Wednesday at his office with the Wali (governor) of the South Kordofan State, Gen, Ahmed Ibrahim Mofadal.

This minister has pointed to importance of sustainable development, implementation of agricultural projects, the preparation for the coming agricultural season, easing the living conditions for citizens by providing basic commodities such as wheat, oil, cash and completing strategic developmental projects i the state such as majaor roads which link the state with other parts of the country.

Gen. Mofadal has assured stability on the economic and security situation and prevalence of stability in the state due to the ceasefire that declared by the President of the Republic and continuity of work in providing services of the people such as health, educations, security, efforts for enhancing the educational environment, increasing productions and strengthening national unity between people of the state.

The Wali (governor) has appreciated the stance of the minister insupport of the state for voluntary return of displaced people and refugees.