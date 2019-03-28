Sudan: SUNA Manager Vows to Achieve Job Satisfaction to the Employees

Khartoum — The Director General of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Abdullah Jadallah has stressed his keenness to work in harmony with the employees of SUNA to maintain its position among the local, regional and international media, praising the employees and their patience and their and keenness on the institution promotion and work stabilization. Jadallah said, during a meeting with the SUNA Editing Sector Officials on Wednesday after assuming his position as SUNA General Director, that the country's confidence was endless in its institutions to defend it in the face of foreign conspiracies that pursue to undermine the nation's gains. He stressed his endeavours to achieve the demands of the workers including the rewarding terms of service, law and functional structure that organizes the work and utilizes the capabilities and expertise of SUNA employees to achieve national interests in defending the gains and provide a proper working environment to ensure the continuation of work and the institution, particularly that the successful media work and initiatives can only be achieved in a harmonious and consistent working environment, stressing the state's concern with media, promotion and development of its mechanisms and work tools. In his response to the workers' inquiries about the situation of the editors, improvement of working environment and achievement of justice among the employees in the training opportunities, the internal and external coverage and raising the injustice, Jadallah stressed that he would stand at one distance from the workers and strive seriously to improve the working environment, put the right person in the right place and achieve job satisfaction.