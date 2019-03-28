Eritrea: Seminar On Tourism Resources

Massawa — The Ministry of Tourism branch in the Northern Red Sea region organized seminar in Foro, Ghinda and Sheib focusing on raising the awareness of the public on the significance of conservation of ancient and historical heritage in the development of tourism industry.

At the seminar that was attended by owners of social service rendering institutions and students, Mr. Abraham Tesfamariam, head of Research and Tourism Resources in the region, gave extensive briefing on the importance and influence of tourism, labor law and importance of sanitation.

Indicating that there are a number of tourism sites in Eritrea in general and in the Northern Red Sea region in particular, Mr. Abraham said that the unpolluted sea shores and islands that possess biodiversity, the ancient port of Adulis, Abdur, Buia, the Kirora caves, Dahlak Island and others are among the ancient and historical sites in the region.

Pointing out that a social service provision institution is evaluated by the quality service it provides, Mr. Abraham called on the social service provision institutions to contribute due part in the effort being exerted to develop the tourism sector.

Mr. Abraham also called for strong contribution in the effort that is being exerted to put the ancient port of Adulis, the port city of Massawa and others in the World Heritage List.