Africa: South Sudan Ended AFCON 2019 Qualifiers in Misery

Bright Stars have ended the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Qualifiers in misery as they failed to pick a single point from the six games, conceding eighteen and scoring only two.

The Bright Stars had all the six qualifying matches under three different coaches. Bilal Felix Komoyange started the tenure by taking the team to Burundi, losing 3-0 in Bujumbura.

The former Kator FC head Coach then paved way for Algerian German-born Ait Abdumalek who only lasted for three months at the helm. The team lost 3-0 at home to Mali under Abdumalek's guidance.

The former Burundi Coach resigned after the defeat, claiming there was interference in his job from FA officials.

Assistant Coach Ramsey Lumori Sebit was appointed care tacker and took charge of games against Gabon, Burundi and Mali.

The only two goals of South Sudan came against Burundi at home in the 2-5 defeat. Atak Lual and Aluk Aketch Mabior were the goal scorers.

Bright Stars were grouped alongside East Africa counter parts Burundi, and West Africa sides of Mali and Gabon in Group C, after beating Somalia 2-0 to progressing through 3-2 in aggregate in the preliminary round.

South Sudan Football Association President is not convinced of the results either and promised to have a great team in the 2021 qualifying round.

South Sudan is ranked at 164 in the world and 47 in Africa a position they have been holding for months. The country is not involved in international friendlies of late hence making them go down in terms of Rankings.