Zimbabwe: Chamisa Abandons Regional Offensive for Senior Mashakada's Burial

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa cut short his regional engagement in Botswana to attend the burial of his top ally and former investment minister Tapiwa Mashakada's father in rural Masvingo on Wednesday.

Chamisa posted his picture on Twitter addressing mourners at the Mashakada homestead.

He said he had to rush back home from Botswana just in time for the burial.

"In Masvingo laying to rest hon. Dr Mashakada's father in Machitenda area. Had to come back from Botswana in time for the burial. Dr Mashakada is a senior leader in the party. We comfort the Mashakada family during this difficult time. RIP Sekuru Mashakada," Chamisa said.

The late Mashakada died of cancer recently.

His son is MDC secretary for finance and economic affairs and remains a respected political figure within MDC structures in Masvingo.

Chamisa is keen to keep allies ahead of the MDC elective congress this May.

While he has been left guessing about his challengers, party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora who has been linked to a bid for the MDC top job, has kept his cards close to his chest.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has also kept his regional sojourns under wraps.

The opposition leader, who is pushing for a genuine dialogue process with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in attempts to force a thaw in the country's bitter national politics, was pictured with former Botswana President Ian Khama.

Khama was a close friend to founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer over a year ago.

Chamisa has so far been to West and East Africa in what has strangely remained a secret diplomatic offensive.