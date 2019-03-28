27 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice - President and Al-Mirghani Discuss Current Issues

Khartoum — The Vice - President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, met at the Republican Palace Wednesday with the First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani.

The meeting has reviewed current political and economic issues, realization of peace and stability in the country and the engagement of holding out groups in the dialogue toward achieving appropriate environment for boosting political and peaceful solutions to the challenges that Sudan is experiencing.

The meeting also reviewed work of the National Elections Commission and necessity of its standing at the same distance from all parties.

