Sudan: FM - International Community Did Not Fulfill Its Commitment Towards South

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Al-Dirderii Mohamed Ahmed, disclosed that the international community did not fulfill its financial obligations towards peace in southern Sudan, pointing out that the government of South Sudan has deposited $ 10 million in the agreement implementation fund.

The minister explained in a press statement after he took-oath Wednesday at the Republican Palace that the fund depositing is considered an important development that will pave the way for the completion of the basic benefits, especially in the arrangements for the deployment and training of forces, in addition to meeting some of the political requirements for the transitional period.