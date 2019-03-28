Sudan: President of the Republic Briefed On Progress of External Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was informed on progress of the country's external relations in the light of recent visits of Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed to a number of countries.

Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said in press statements after taking oath before the President of the Republic at the Republican Palace Wednesday that he briefed the President on outcomes of his visits to a number of countries particularly Turkey.

He added that the meeting discussed the peace process in South Sudan State and the summit to be held on achievements of the pre-interim period which expires in next May.

The Minister further added that he conferred with the President over performance of the Ministry.