Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Tuesday evening expressed condolence to Gen. (police) Prof. Abdul-Latif Oshmaig Al-Khalifa, the Chairman of the National Ribat University, on the death of his mother.
Sudan: President Al-Bashir Condoles Family of Oshmaig
Sudan
