Sudan: FVP Leads Sudan Delegation to Arab Summit in Tnisia

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Defense Minister, General, Awad Mohammad Ahmed IbnAuf will lead Sudan delegation to the 30th Arab Summit scheduled to be held in Tunis during Mar, 30-31.

Foreign Minister, Dr. Derderri Mohammad Ahmad will participate in the Arab League Ministerial meeting scheduled for next, Friday.

The preparatory meeting of the Permanent Representatives and the senior officials held, Wednesday and preceded by the meeting of the League's Economic and Social Council on senior officials' level.

SUNA indicates that the summit will discuss a number of issues including the Arab-Israeli conflict, the Israeli violations in the occupied Quds and Golan, the developments of the Syrian crisis and the devlopments in Yemen and Libya.

The support for the peace and development efforts in Sudan and Somalia will also, be discussed.

Sudan is a part of the Ministerial Council Troika alongside withSomalia and Iraq.