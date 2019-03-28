Sudan: New Children's Hospital to Open in North Darfur

El Fasher — The new specialised hospital to provide therapeutic services for the children of North Darfur and neighbouring states is due to be inaugurated in the capital of El Fasher today.

The Minister of Health in North Darfur, Marwan El Tijani said that the hospital capacity is more than 100 beds and is ready to receive all cases that are transferred from hospitals and rural health centres in the state, and even from the neighbouring states.

Minister El Tijani said the new children's hospital in El Fasher is the first of its kind in the states of Darfur and the western states of Sudan in general.

He added that his ministry has provided an integrated medical staff for the hospital, including 12 paediatricians and their deputies to work throughout the day, as well as general doctors, interns, nurses and medical assistants.