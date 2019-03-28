Sudan Uprising - Mass 'Salvation Marches' Planned Across Sudan Tomorrow

Khartoum — Sudanese protests demanding the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country continued this week, with mass 'Salvation Marches' planned for Thursday.

On Tuesday, Khartoum state witnessed simultaneous demonstrations in in response to the call of the signatories to Declaration of Freedom and Change to the universities and institutes to carry out protest vigils.

Yesterday, Abrof, El Fitihab and Wad Nubawi in Omdurman, El Sahafa and Arkaweet in Khartoum, Shambat, El Shaabiya and El Doroshab in Khartoum North witnessed demonstrations demanding the overthrow of the regime.

"Salvation Marches" have been planned to take place across the country on Thursday.

The marches will include greater Khartoum, Wad Madani, Kassala, Sennar, El Obeid, and El Nahud to demand the immediate overthrow of Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country.

Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North

The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) of the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu has renewed the call for the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country.

Yesterday, the movement said in a statement that "this regime must leave to allow the Sudanese people to decide their own destiny by building a state of citizenship in which all people are equal without discrimination or discrimination on new bases in which freedom, justice, equality and balanced development will prevail."

The movement condemned the government and its acts against innocent civilians, referring to the killing of two children and the wounding of three others by a landmine planted by government forces in Hijeir Baku village in Heiban in South Kordofan and the killing of eight children in a bomb explosion at El Fateh in western Omdurman.

In its statement, the movement held the ruling National Congress Party responsible for what was happening to the Sudanese people.

Detainee

The family of detainee Adam Mousa Ishag expressed concern about his health after about 75 days of his detention by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Omdurman and demanded his release or a fair trial.

The brother of the detainee said in a statement this week: "My brother is a former president of the Association of the Darfuri Students at Omdurman Islamic University and a political activist who was held by NISS agents on January 9".

He added that his family was allowed to visit him only once on February 25, where the family saw his health deterioration. He said he was suffering from gastric disease and sore throat.

The detainee's brother explained that they had made several requests for his visit, all of which were rejected by the security apparatus, the last of which was on Tuesday, where the NISS refused to allow them a visit, as well as the refusal to deliver medicines and the items brought by the family.

He said as a family, they are worried about the health of their son who has not been seen by a doctor yet.

Activist charged

On Monday, the security apparatus of El Gedaref state filed a new complaint against activist Jaafar Khidir under Articles 4/8/8 of the Emergency Law and took him to the police station before being released on bailed.

On March 18, Judge Omar Idris sentenced Khidir to two months in prison on charges of violating Article 8.12 of the Emergency Law.

Khidir is one of the prominent icons of the revolution because of his confrontational attitudes against the government and its policies.

He has been subjected to repeated harassment for years, including imprisonment in conditions that do not suit his physical condition after being disabled, which made him use a wheelchair. Jaafar has also allegedly been subjected to personal abuse and beatings.