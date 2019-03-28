Tunisia: Arab Summit - Recognising Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Is Flagrant Violation of United Nations Charter (Permanent Delegate of Saudi Arabia)

Tunis/Tunisia — Saudi Arabia's Permanent Delegate to the Arab League, Osama Ben Ahmed Naqli, said on Wednesday that the US administration's recognition of the Zionist entity's sovereignty over the Syrian Golan is a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law and Security Council resolutions 242 of 1967 and 497 of 1981.

At the opening of the meeting of permanent delegates and senior officials of the Arab League, Osama Ben Ahmed Naqli denounced the decision of the American administration, stating that he categorically rejected any attempt to undermine legitimate Arab rights and the objectives of the Arab peace initiative to establish a comprehensive and lasting peace in all the occupied Arab territories.

In this connection, he also stated that he rejects any attempt to "legitimise the occupation".

Regarding the 29th Arab Summit held in April 2018 in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Naqli recalled that "Al-Quds Summit" was marked by several political challenges at the Arab, regional and international levels as well as at the level of joint Arab action.

The Dahran summit dealt with these issues seriously and with responsibility, he said.

Our objective, Naqli added, is to serve legitimate Arab causes and promote joint Arab action in order to achieve development, ensure stability and ensure global security and peace.