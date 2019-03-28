Tunisia: Kef Region Is a Cultural Touristic Pole -René Trabeksi

Tunis/Tunisia — Kef region is a pole for cultural and neighbourhood tourism, said Minister of Tourism Rene Trabelsi on Wednesday.

The minister said, during an extraordinary meeting at the Regional Council of Tourism in Kef, that the ministry will support tourism activity in the region through the creation and schedule of several cultural festivals from October to April each year.

The objective is to create an alternative touristic dynamic in this region and to attract more Algerian tourists, reminding that one million Algerian tourists visited Tunisia in 2018.

He also stated that efforts will be made to restore the monuments and archaeological sites in Kef, as well as the holy landmarks (mosques, churches and synagogues) that could contribute to the development of cultural tourism.