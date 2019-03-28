Tunisia: Arab Summit - Situation of Refugees and Displaced Persons in Arab Region On Agenda of Permanent Delegates' Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Secretary General, President of the Social Affairs Sector at the League of Arab States Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, said that the Permanent Delegates' meeting on Wednesday will discuss an Arab human rights strategy. She added that this is an initiative proposed by the General Secretariat of the League and the Arab Commission on Human Rights.

Abu Ghazaleh said on Wednesday that the decisions discussed the day before at the Economic and Social Council will also be discussed. Other projects will be discussed, such as the case of displaced persons in the Arab region presented by Iraq.

In an earlier statement, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh argued that promoting the quality of life of Arab citizens requires the adoption of programmes and strategies that take into account the importance of the human potential and resources of the Arab region.

In this regard, she stressed the concern of the pan-Arab organisation to include this issue, together with Member States and organisations of joint Arab action, on the Council's agenda.

Summit spokesman Mahmoud Khemiri said, Tuesday, that the current session hosted by Tunisia on March 31 will consider measures to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and refugees in the Arab region, in relation to host countries such as Lebanon and Jordan.

The meeting of permanent delegates and senior officials in charge of preparing the preliminary meeting of the Summit began on Wednesday morning at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Ministers of the Interior in the northern suburbs of Tunis.