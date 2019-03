Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian athlete Soumaya Bousaid won on Sunday in Torun (Poland), the bronze medal of the World Masters Athletics Championships 3,000 m race, covering the distance in 9min 59 sec and 73 cent.

The gold medal went to Polish Barbara Bieganowska (9:54.84) and the silver to her compatriot Anna Rostokowska (9:55.68).