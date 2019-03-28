27 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia Concede Defeat to Algeria 0-1 At Friendly

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's soccer team conceded defeat to Algeria's (0-1) at a friendly played on Tuesday night in Blida as part of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019), due to be held in Egypt.

Algeria's sole goal was scored by Baghdad Bounedjah on penalty (69').

This friendly is Tunisia's first warm-up game for the final phase of the AFCON 2019 in Egypt following their qualification.

Tunisia is leading the Group J standings with 15 points, followed by Egypt (13 points).

Tunisia's team:

F.Ben Mustapha, R.Bedoui, S.Ben Youssef, Y.Meriah, O.Haddadi, M. Dragger (L.Azzouni 71), F.Sassi, B.Saidani, N.Sliti (Msakeni 42), S.Khaoui (A.Maloul 57), F.Chaouat (Y.Chemmakhi 79)

Algeria's:

Oukidja, Atal, Mandi, Benlamri, Bensebaini, Lekhal (Abeid 14, Ounas 66), Feghouli, Taider, Mahrez, Benrahma (Benkhamassa 75), Bounedjah.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

