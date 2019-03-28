Tunisia: Caïd Essebsi Receives Swiss Home Affairs Minister

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Béji Caïd Essebsi Monday received in Carthage Switzerland's Home Affairs Minister and former president Alain Berset who is paying a working visit to Tunisia on March 25-26.

The Swiss Minister said his visit is aimed to strengthen partnership and diversify fields of cooperation and announced the signing of a social security agreement geared towards insured persons in both countries.

Cooperation projects in connection to integrated economy and employment were carried out in inland regions, he further said.

Berset likewise laid emphasis on solidity of Tunisian-Swiss relations and highlighted the determination of his country to continue consultations with Tunisia on regional and international issues of common interest, especially as Tunisia is gearing up for the 30th Arab Summit, reads a Presidency press release.

Caid Essebsi emphasised the importance which Tunisia lends to consolidating the privileged relations of friendship and cooperation with Switzerland and stressed the need to carry on efforts intended to diversify cooperation so as to support Tunisia's endeavours to strengthen its democratic experience and overcome economic hardships.