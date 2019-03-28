Tunisia: Tap Poll - Ceremony in Honour of Triumphing Sportsmen and Sportswomen

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news Agency held a ceremony on Saturday morning in Tunis , in honour of the winners of TAP sports poll for the best sportsmen and women who distinguished themselves during the year 2018.

The poll includes an official competition in which sports journalists and technical staff took part, and a public competition organised among its Internet users.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi, State Secretary for Sport Ahmed Gaaloul, National Olympic Committee President Mehrez Bouzaiene and TAP CEO Rachid Khechana, as well as several media and sports figures.

A tribute was paid to the stars of the Tunisian sport, to the athletes who unanimously voted in TAP poll, to the public figures, sports associations and team that have distinguished themselves on the Arab and African scale.

TAP also rewarded the actors who have contributed to the promotion of the refereeing field, women's sports and Olympic action sectors, as well as the champions who have honoured the national flag during international competitions in 2018, among athletes with disabilities.

Here is the list of winners:

Sports associations, figures and selections:

- National Football Selection (Qualified to Afcon 2019)

- National Basketball Selection (qualified to the 2019 World Cup)

- National Volleyball Selection (qualified to the 2019 World Cup)

- Espérance sportive de Tunis (Africa Football-Champion)

- Mouine Chaabani (coach of the football team - ES Tunis)

- Espérance sportive de Tunis (handball-Arab Championship)

- Sfax Women's Sports Association (Handball-Arab Championship)

- Tribute to the memory of TAP photographer journalist, Habib Torkhani

- Younes Chettali (former general commissioner for sport, former president of CNOT, FTF, the federation of Athletics ...)

- The Association "Women's Sport"

- CNOT Women and Sport Commission

- Ramzi Khénissi (Handball referee - world cup 2019)

- Ismail Boualloucha (Handball referee - World cup 2019)

- Anouar Hmila (football assistant referee- World cup2018)

Best Paralympic Athlete:

- Oualid Ketila (official contest and public prize)

- Yassine Gharbi

- Abbes saidi

Best Paralympic Sportswoman:

- Raouaa Tlili

- Maroua Brahmi

- Soumaya Bousaid

Audience Award (Raouaa Tlili and Soumaya Bousaid)

Best athlete:

- Malek Jaziri (official contest and public prize)

- Makram Missaoui

- Mohamed Hdidane

Best sportswoman

- Ons Jabeur (official contest and public prize)

- Ines Boubakri

- Ghofrane Belkhir

Best footballer:

- Wahbi Khazri (official contest)

- Anice Badri (public prize)

- Naim Sliti