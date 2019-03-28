Tunisia: 19th Tunisia Investment Forum On June 20-21

Tunis/Tunisia — The 19th edition of the Tunis Investment Forum (TIF), a major economic event for the promotion of Tunisia as an investment destination, is due on June 20-21 in Gammarth.

The organisers will focus this year on the quality of the event so as to make it more attractive, said Director General of the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) Abdelbasset Ghanmi.

The FIPA is currently working in collaboration with British company "Expectation State" to make senior officials in the economic field partake in this event with a view to presenting the Tunisian experience and the most important economic reforms to them.

Unlike the previous editions where the best three economic enterprises investing in Tunisia had been awarded, the number of the prizes will rise to five in this edition and will be awarded to pioneering enterprises in the innovation field as well as to giant companies in the investment field and companies with high employability capacity, Ghanmi added.