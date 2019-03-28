27 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Arab Summit - Permanent Delegates and Senior Officials of the League of Arab States Convene

Tunis/Tunisia — Permanent delegates and senior officials of the League of Arab States are holding a meeting on Wednesday in Tunis to prepare for the preliminary meeting of foreign ministers of the 30th Arab Summit.

On the agenda of the meeting, which is held behind closed doors with the exception of the inaugural session, is the address of the Permanent Delegate of Saudi Arabia, whose country had chaired the work of the 29th session, as well as that of the representative of Tunisia.

The Presidency's torch will then be handed over to Tunisia, which will chair the work of the 30th Summit.

The first session will include the approval of the draft timetable of work, the consideration of the items on the Summit agenda.

The second session will be devoted to the further examination of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Foreign Affairs, scheduled for Friday.

Both sessions will be held behind closed doors. A press conference will be held this afternoon at the press centre, at the City of Culture in Tunis.

