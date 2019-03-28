East Africa: HPR Approves Tunisia's Accession to COMESA

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) approved on Wednesday at a plenary session the draft organic law on Tunisia's accession to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) with 138 votes for, 1 against and 1 abstention.

Tunisia's accession to this regional grouping is likely to help boost the Tunisian exports towards the African market. Tunisian exports to these markets do not surpass 2.5% of the overall exports, according to an explanatory document of the accession process.

The COMESA is an international organisation with a regional focus on East Africa, created in 1994 and aims to create a customs union between the 21 member countries. Based in Lusaka in Zambia, it currently accounts for 20 African countries, including Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.