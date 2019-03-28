27 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Latest Developments in Algeria Not On Agenda of Preliminary Meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers

Tunis/Tunisia — The latest developments in Algeria will not be discussed during the delegates' and senior officials' meeting that precedes that of the Arab foreign ministers, currently held in Tunis, Arab Summit Spokesperson Mahmoud Khemiri Wednesday told media.

Algeria's Vice-Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaid Salah Tuesday called for the enforcement of Article 102 of the Constitution as a way out of the crisis. According to him, it is a solution that will help ensure the continuity of the Algerian State and its sovereignty.

Under Article 102, Algeria's Constitutional Council could determine that the president is too ill to fully exercise his functions, and ask the parliament to declare him unfit. Based on the constitution, the chairman of the upper house of parliament would take over as caretaker for at least 45 days.

