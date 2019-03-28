Kenyan Plans to Deport Somalis Opposed

Nairobi — HUMAN rights groups are against plans by Kenya to close one of the world's biggest refugee camps and deport over 200 000 Somalis by the end of August.

Kenya intends to shut the Dabaab refugee camp citing financial constraints to run the facility and concerns the facility has become a recruiting centre for the Islamist al-Shabaab group.

Amnesty International said the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta risked a humanitarian disaster and international criticism if it forcibly returned hundreds of thousands of refugees to Somalia without proper consultation, planning and regard for their safety.

"These men, women and children have fled ongoing armed conflict in fear for their lives and suffered a raft of other human rights abuses," Irungu Houghton, Amnesty's country director, said.

Houghton said any decision to arbitrarily close the camp would also violate the February 2017 Kenyan High Court ruling that the closure of Dadaab was unconstitutional and illegal under national and international law.

"These plans must be shelved," the activist said.

Houghton said Kenya must seek genuine durable solutions for Somali refugees including integration into the Kenyan society and resettlement to other countries while the international community must support the government through financial and technical support.

Kenya has previously announced its intention to close Dadaab to stem terrorist attacks in the country.

The refugee complex has a population of over 235 000 refugees and asylum seekers as of 2018. The first camp was established in 1991 to cater for Somalis fleeing terror attacks in their country.