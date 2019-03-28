Cameroon: Dencia Opens Up On Dealing With Addison Disease and More

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Dencia in an interview.

Cameroonian singer and beauty entrepreneur, Dencia recently sat down with hosts Jason Lee, DJ Damage and Apryl Jones on Hollywood Unlocked's "Uncensored".

Speaking on her beauty product Whitenicious, she says she wouldn't classify the cream as a skin bleaching product, but a lightening and brightening cream.

She reveals her critics do not bother her because some of them buy her products. She said her "haters" even help to drive her products.

Dencia also opens up about her Addison disease, "an adrenocortical insufficiency due to the destruction or dysfunction of the entire adrenal cortex." The disease started affecting her skin, she was then depressed and was away from public view, she says.

Watch video: