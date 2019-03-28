Nigerian Olympian Simidele Adeagbo Selected As 2019 World Fellow At Yale University

Yale has announced the 16 people chosen in its class of 2019 World Fellows program, a global leadership development program at the university

Among these 16 people includes Nigerian Olympian, sports advocate and entrepreneur Simidele Adeagbo, who represented the country in Skeleton racing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the first person to do so.

Adeagbo joins a network of 346 Fellows representing 91 countries. Also included in the list is Kenya's Wanjiru Mukoma, a health and wellbeing advocate who particularly works in HIV prevention and care, and cross-cutting issues of human rights, sexual, and gender-based violence.

Evan Mawarire, a Zimbabwean clergyman who founded #ThisFlag Citizen's Movement to challenge corruption, injustice, and poverty in his country, is also included in the list. The movement empowers citizens to hold the government to account.

Announcing the class of 2019, Emma Sky, director of the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program said: "Their courage, ingenuity and passion will be an inspiration to us all at Yale."

The World Fellows program is Yale University's signature global leadership development initiative and a core element of Yale's ongoing commitment to internationalisation.