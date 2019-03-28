Zimbabwe: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Travels to Mozambique and Zimbabwe to Hand Over Donations to Victims of Cyclone Idai

press release

Minister Sisulu to travel to Mozambique and Zimbabwe to hand over donations to victims of Cyclone Idai

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, will tomorrow, 28 March 2019, travel to Mozambique and Zimbabwe to hand over donations aimed at assisting victims of Cyclone Idai.

Minister Sisulu is expected to visit the city of Beira in Mozambique and the Chimanimani District in eastern Zimbabwe to hand over the donations made by South African citizens, companies and members of the Diplomatic Corps, who heeded the earlier call for assistance by the Minister. The donations include financial aid, clothes, water purifiers, non-perishable food items and blankets.

Minister Sisulu will also meet rescue teams, including the South African National Defence Force, South African NGOs, United Nations Agencies and volunteers.

The Minister will be accompanied by members of the business community led by Patrice Motsepe, the founder and executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation