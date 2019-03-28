Ghana: Seize Investment Opportunities in SA, Ghana

Business people from South Africa and Ghana have been urged to take advantage of the cordial political relations between the two countries and seize the myriad trade and investment opportunities available.

"We continuously encourage South African businesses to seize opportunities that Ghana presents to South Africa for trade and investment.

"The net effect of such trade and investment is economic development, job creation and poverty alleviation in both countries, and that fundamentally contributes towards realising intra-Africa trade," said South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Lulama Xingwana.

South African companies that have expanded their businesses to Ghana contributed more than US$170 in capital investment.

This, Xingwana said, was a further illustration of the importance of Ghana to South Africa.

The high commissioner was speaking at the Ghana-South Africa Business Seminar that was hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and the SA High Commission in Accra on Wednesday.

The session which attracted about 30 South African businesspeople - is part of the Outward Trade and Investment Mission organised and funded by the dti.

Xingwana said the main objective of the mission to Ghana is to expose SA companies to further linkages and opportunities to export value-added manufactured products and services and to also pursue investment opportunities in Ghana.