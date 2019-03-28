28 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Reward for Information to Help Solve Mowbray Double Murder Case

Western Cape police are offering a R60 000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder of two elderly persons that occurred in Wolmunster Road, Rosebank 05 May 2018.

The elderly couple, Rosalie Bloch (84) and Aubrey Jackson (95) were found tied and murdered in their home in Rosebank. There were signs of a break-in into the home and a few items were missing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kevin Kok on 064 352 5493 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

