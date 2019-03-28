South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By King Williams Town SAPS

press release

A 76-year-old male Thembani Makhaphela, went missing on 17 March 2019, while he was at the mall with his son-in-law. He visited a certain bank and that was the last time he was seen.

In a separate incident a 36-year-old male, Viwe Balfour from Ginsberg (Juliwe), went missing on 26 February 2019. Viwe, a taxi driver, normally leaves his home only when he takes long distance trips.

Preliminary investigation was done for both missing persons.

Anyone who can shed light on their disappearance can contact Constable Xolile Plaatjie on 078 307 6005.