Zimbabwe: Seed Co Donates 60 Tonnes of Maize Meal to Cyclone Idai Survivors

SEED Co Zimbabwe has donated 60 tonnes of maize meal to victims of the devastating Cyclone Idai in Manicaland and Masvingo, while its subsidiary Quton chipped in with cooking oil, blankets, matemba and sugar beans.

Of the mealie-meal donation, 30 tonnes would be allocated to Chimanimani while the other 30 tonnes is destined for the other affected parts of the country.

Seed Co managing director (for) Southern Africa Denias Zaranyika last week said the Cyclone Idai disaster which affected Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, was the worst in the last 50 years, hence the need for all stakeholders to come together and assist victims.

"It has been deeply distressing seeing the images of death, destruction, despondency and displacement. We cannot just stand by and watch," said Mr Zaranyika in a brief address in Mutare last Friday.

"As Seed Co management and staff, we wish to express our deep condolences to the bereaved families. We also stand in solidarity with those who have remained to face the horror of destroyed homes, hopelessness of washed away fields, and prospect of hunger without shelter.

"It is haunting in situations like these to even ask, where the next meal will come from. We have been heartened by the bravery that we have witnessed in the rescue efforts and the many good hearts that have been opened to play a part in the relief efforts."

Mr Zaranyika said no one person or organisation could help the victims alone given the scale of destruction, and called on "each of us" to play their own part and make a difference to the affected communities.

Seed Co, which operates in a number of African countries, has pledged to also render support in "one way or another to our brothers and sisters in Malawi and Mozambique".

"We are praying that God will give wisdom and guidance to all our community, civic and national leaders in this relief and rebuilding effort," said Mr Zaranyika.

Several other companies have extended a helping hand to the victims, with giant beverages manufacturer Delta Corporation, also pledging RTGS$1,5 million towards the ongoing efforts to deal with the emergency.

Delta has mobilised immediate food hand-outs, beverages for service personnel, and blankets worth RTGS$50 000.