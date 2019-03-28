Somalia: Hormuud Accuses Kenyan Forces of Destroying Telecommunications Masts

Somalia's giant teleco Hormuud Telecom has accused the Kenya Air Force of destroying communications masts in Jaldyse Village near Afmadow.

The company said that the Tuesday attack was the 10th one since June last year, some which had killed or injured their staff members.

"Humood Telecom regrets the senseless and unlawful attack by the Kenya Air Force on our masts at Jaldyese village near Afmadow. This attack took place today at 02:00 AM, the 10th attack since June".

There was a major breakdown in communications. As a result of the outage, residents could not access phone calls, internet and mobile money services.

The company said that they were gathering forensic evidence which they will hand over to any investigating authority since the actions were unjustifiable in international law.

"In our view, the unlawful actions of the Kenya Air Force, and those leading the Kenya operational effort are driving a deep wedge between the majority of the civilians who wants peace and the efforts of the international community, the UN and AMISOM".

They called on the international community and human rights organizations to put in all efforts to prevent the attacks and hold the Kenyan government responsible.