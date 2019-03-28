Tunisia: 'Trump's Decision to Recognise Golan As Land Belonging to Israel Represents Disregard for Right and Dignity of Arab Nation' (UGTT)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) said on Wednesday the decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise the Golan Heights as "land belonging to the Zionist occupier" represents "a disregard for the right and dignity of the Arab nation", especially after "the failure of the war by imperial and reactionary forces against Syria".

In a statement released on Wednesday, the UGTT urged the Tunisian government to explicitly condemn the US decision, described as "unfair and in conflict with history, geography and legitimacy".

It urged it to push for "passing a condemnation of this decision "at the Arab Summit to be held in a few days in Tunis, without the participation of Syria.

The UGTT considered that Trump's decision comes amid division of Arab regimes and their "subordination to imperialist and Zionist plans," the same source said.

The labour organisation called on Tunisian NGOs to express their rejection of this decision hostile to the Syrian people and the rights of the Arab nation, to denounce it, oppose it and put pressure at the Arab and international levels to overturn it, the statement said.

It glorified in the same context the role of the resistance in its struggle "for the liberation of the land and its opposition to colonialist projects", and reiterated its categorical refusal of normalisation with the Zionist entity.