Namibia: Spy Agency Blamed for Crippling Tender Body

FOURTEEN officials are set to leave the Central Procurement Board tomorrow, bringing more instability to the national tender agency that is supposed to be vital in the recovery of Namibia's ailing economy.

The agency will now have around 13 officials to deal with requests and procurement queries from up to 300 public entities.

"About 14 employees will leave on Friday if their vetting results are not known by then. The minister [of finance] issued a directive that all employees should be vetted [by the National Intelligence Agency] before they commence duty at the Central Procurement Board (CPB)," a person briefed about this matter told The Namibian yesterday.

Some finance ministry officials have warned that the tender agency could be down on its knees by next week.

"Operations will be crippled as everyone needed in the key areas will leave, being finance, human resources, and internal and external procurement. Those remaining are cleaners, the company secretary, as well as the newly appointed procurement manager," the source said.

CPB chairperson Patrick Swartz was not reachable for comment, but sources warned that it would get worse at the national tender body.

The board, which started operating in 2017, has five permanent officials. Those five were employed without going through the vetting processes.

Schlettwein confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that he was aware that several officials are set to leave the procurement agency.

"That was unexpected. We have made arrangements for finance ministry officials to be seconded to the CPB in the meantime," he added.

He said the officials would be seconded to the CPB for at least two months.

Schlettwein said most of the officials who are leaving did not pass the vetting by the Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS).

"What can we do if the vetting finds that people are not fit to work for the CPB?" he asked rhetorically.

The Namibian reported last week that the CPB wanted three of its directors to manage the day-to-day operations of the troubled institution.

However, there are concerns from insiders and at the finance ministry that this move could be construed as blatant interference, akin to one being a referee and a player in the awarding of state contracts.

Schlettwein said this suggestion will not be acceptable because board directors have their role defined by the law. The NCIS has come under fire for delaying the recruitment of officials at the tender agency due to the slow vetting process.

"Vetting can be challenged in a court of law, as Namibian law does not require vetting," a CPB board report said in February this year.

Schlettwein did not explain the troubles facing the national procurement agency when he tabled his budget yesterday.

He, however, insisted that the board will "improve its turnaround time for tender and bid evaluation, and prioritise the finalisation of high-value tender awards within a minimum prescribed time frame".