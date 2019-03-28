Namibia/Botswana: Gladiators Prepare for Botswana

BRAVE Gladiators coach Brian Isaacs said they are well prepared for their upcoming Olympic Games qualifying match against Botswana.

Namibia play Botswana over two legs next week with the first leg away in Gaborone on 5 April while the return leg is in Windhoek four days later.

"We've had 27 players in camp and the preparations have gone well so far. We played some friendly matches against the SKW u17 boys team and played on a grass field, because we will play Botswana on grass away to Botswana," Isaacs said at a press conference yesterday.

Besides the local based players they have called up two foreign based players in Zenatha Coleman who has been in excellent form for Valencia in the Spanish League, and Vewe Kotjipati who is playing in Germany. A third Namibian abroad - Anouschka Kordom in the United States, was not considered due to injury.

"Our foreign based players will arrive on the second of April. Zenatha's performances have been excellent, she's the talk of the town and we are very proud of her. She will be here for the match as well as Vewe," Isaacs said.

He said Botswana would provide tough opposition.

"We played Botswana in the Cosafa Cup two years ago and we beat them then. We know their style of play, but they have transformed the team since then and got a new coach so we expect a tough game," he said.

The winning team on aggregate over the two legs will face South Africa in the next round of Olympic qualifiers.

The chairperson of the NFA Normalisation Committee, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo, meanwhile, said they had started paying outstanding fees to the Brave Gladiators.

"Last week we paid out some money that was owed to the Gladiators for a long time. One of the players was so surprised, she actually counted her money and couldn't believe it was all hers," she said.

"We still owe them some money, but at least its the end of that dark hole, while the coach finally got a new contract as well," she added.