Namibia: Swapo MPs Block Motion On Foreign-Trained Doctors

SWAPO members of parliament this week blocked a motion to investigate issues surrounding the much-talked-about foreign-trained medical graduates whose qualifications cannot be authenticated.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani, who introduced the motion in the National Assembly this month, wanted a parliamentary committee to investigate how foreign-trained medical graduates were awarded government loans without meeting the requirements.

Venaani also wanted a parliamentary committee to call all actors who are involved in the sector "to get to the bottom of the problem".

This followed claims by Health Profe-ssions Councils of Namibia (HPCN) registrar Cornelius Weyulu in an affidavit filed at the High Court that the "medical graduates who studied in eastern Europe are poorly trained".

Weyulu stated that the graduates who were trained in China, Russia and the Ukraine had also scored low on the requirements for admission to Unam's School of Medicine.

Last year, only two out of 206 foreign-trained graduates who sat for the pre-internship evaluation test conducted by the HPCN passed the examination. The Namibian reported this month that the government spent more than N$230 million in the past five years on foreign-trained medical students whose qualifications cannot be authenticated.

Higher education deputy minister Becky Ndjoze-Ojo this month said some foreign-trained medical students were awarded loans in 2014 without verifying whether they met the minimum requirements, or the credibility of the institutions they intended to study at.

Venaani on Tuesday emphasised that the matter must be investigated by a parliamentary committee.

"My intention was to bring synergy to the HPCN, and the minister of health said in his statement that the council does not have the requisite time to do what it was supposed to do. That is why parliament needs to go and interrogate the council and all actors in the process to arrive at the bottom of the matter," he stated.

Despite this, Venaani's motion was rejected on the basis that the ministers of higher education and health have already explained the issue in the National Assembly.

During the vote, some Swapo members, including secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua, appeared confused when they were told to stand up in support of the vote against Venaani's motion.

In her response to the motion, higher education minister Itah Kandji-Murangi on Tuesday said Venaani's calls for a probe into the matter was an attempt to defend the "indefensible graduates" who took short cuts in education, but are now playing victim after graduating.

She said such attempts would only dilute the quality of professional services delivered to the public, and compromise Namibia's competitiveness.

Kandji-Murangi added that her ministry was already dealing with the matter to find a solution, hence there was no need for an investigation.

"In some areas, the foreign-trained graduates met the standards. However, with some graduates, there are real serious shortcomings which have manifested through the pre-evaluations, others through the internship programme," she stressed.

The University of Namibia has instituted a remedial programme for the graduate doctors with the assistance of the health ministry, the HPCN and the Namibia Qualifications Authority, to identify gaps which may exist, and address them through a well-monitored and well-run programme.

"However, the onus is on you, the affected graduates, to commit to whatever programme you are assigned to, to improve and learn whatever is found to be lacking from your earlier training abroad," the minister said.