Namibia: Ondonga Burial Committee Falls Apart

A COMMITTEE set up to lead arrangements of Ondonga King Immanuel Kauluma Elifas' burial, which was made up of members of two warring factions within the Ondonga Traditional Authority, has collapsed.

Family elder Leonard Nekuyu yesterday dismantled the committee a day after it was formed, citing that the group was founded without consultation with the royal family.

The onkoshi (lion) of Ondonga, King Elifas died at the Onandjokwe State Hospital in the Oshikoto region on Tuesday at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Cecilia, and 12 children.

The committee, which is made up of 10 members, was to be headed by one of the senior councillors dismissed by the king in July 2017, Vilho Kamanya.

Kamanya, a former governor of Oshikoto, was to be deputised by senior headman for Onalusheshete, Eino Shondili Amutenya.

Nekuyu called for a meeting yesterday afternoon, and informed those who were part of the committee that they had been relieved of their duties.

"What I want is peace. The king must be buried by all his subjects, including those who were dismissed," Nekuyu stated.

The Namibian also learned on a visit to the Elifas residence that Nekuyu dismantled the committee because it does not include those who have been around the king during his last days, and was instead made up of people who were fighting him and went as far as taking him to court.

"Those who were far from him should be normal mourners, not participants in the preparations of the funeral," Nekuyu reportedly said.

Naeman Amalwa, a senior traditional councillor, said the committee was set up by members of the public and the dismissed councillors. He confirmed that it was dissolved, but could not provide further details.

Kamanya also confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that the committee he was heading had been dismantled. He added that he could not give details, but that it was heartbreaking for many, and some had shed tears.

The acting secretary general of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, Nepando Amupanda, said: "It was just a committee for burial. Maybe they confused it for unity."

A new committee will be set up after instructions from the royal family and the king's family who will be involved in the preparations for his burial.

According to Amupanda, there has been no decision for someone to take over temporarily because there is a pending court case.

The court case emanated from the fact that the king had back in 2002 nominated Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo as his successor, something which did not sit well with some of the traditional leaders.

As a result of the differences, the king suspended the late Peter Kauluma, Joseph Asino, John Walenga, Kamanya, Kashona kaMalulu, Tonata Ngulu and Fillemon Nambili in 2017.

An expert in Aawambo culture and tradition, Petrus Mbenzi, who lectures at the University of Namibia, explained what happens when a king dies, and the succession process that follows.

He said back in the day when a king died, the community would get a holiday, and were not allowed to do anything.

"When he passes on, it was like a holiday. All economic and social activity stopped, and even if you needed to bury someone, you would wait," said Mbenzi.

On the issue of announcing a successor for the king, Mbenzi said it would be known already among the leaders who the successor would be, but that it would only be announced to the public after the successor goes through five or six days of rituals.

"There was a vacuum of leadership even then," he added.

He said some of the things in the ritual process included being taken to palm trees which are assigned divinity, and the ultimate and essential ritual of the rubbing of "a lion's fat" on the body of the successor, to give him strength.

"When people look at him, they see strength. That is why he is called onkoshi [lion]," said Mbenzi, who added that the mourning period for a king would last a month, but that in modern times, things have changed.

Mbenzi also said literature shows that disputes occurred, but there was no precedent of having a leadership vacuum for more than one month.

THE STAND-OFF

The traditional authority has been divided by a succession battle, with some preferring Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo to take over as king, while another faction, which enjoys the support of the royal family, has been rooting for Oscar Sheehama.

At the centre of the stand-off is the king's wife (omunyekadhi), Cecilia Elifas, who has been accused by the Ondonga Traditional Authority of elevating Oscar Sheehama - a royal family member - to the council for her benefit.

Cecilia is considered by a large portion of the royal family and the traditional authority to have acquired significant power and influence in matters related to the running of the traditional authority.

The Namibian reported in 2015 that a handful of council members were unhappy with what they saw as the unceremonious appointment of Oscar Sheehama to the council.

Sheehama is a great nephew of King Elifas, and the report stated that many people questioned whether his elevation was genuinely the king's decision, or that of his wife.