Namibia: It's All Systems Go for Afcon 2019

NOW that the Brave Warriors have qualified for Afcon 2019, the NFA will launch an intensive programme to get them optimally prepared for the biennial event.

At a press conference in Windhoek on Wednesday, the chairperson of the NFA Normalisation Committee, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo said they had a strategy in place for the continental showpiece.

"We have a big strategy and campaign which we will launch soon. We have a list of companies that we will engage and have set up a task force for this," she said, adding that they had also started paying the players their outstanding fees from the qualifying campaign.

"We engaged the captain ahead of the Zambia match and asked what we had to do so that they can just focus on their job. We got a list of things and we met them all and even exceeded them. We have now paid them call-up and appearance fees and we have also mailed the Confederation of African Football to ask them what they will contribute for our participation at Afcon, so we are still awaiting a reply on that."

"It's important to note that the players are entitled to their outstanding fees, so we don't see them as spoilt brats, but they are just asking for what is owed to them," she added.

The chief administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Fred Mwiya added that an amount of N$2,2 million had been transferred to the NFA account on 22 March.

"The key was always about whether the team qualified, and you know our minister walks the talk, so I know he will address these issues," he added.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti said they had achieved their goal and thanked everyone who contributed to it.

"When I signed my contract as Brave Warriors coach, Afcon 2019 was the target and we have now reached that and I want to thank everyone who helped us and believed in us. But we also learnt our lesson that we don't want to wait till the last minute to qualify, but still I think you cannot define our campaign on the last game.

"I want to thank all our stake holders for their support, and also the players for keeping the faith. I want to thank God and I wont neglect to thank the man above - he saw the work that we did through the years and he made a way. You cannot say with that last minute drama we went through that he didn't play a role in it," he added.

According to Mannetti, Namibian football will now enter a packed programme of local and international matches for the rest of the year.

"We have a bumper to bumper programme now. First we will have to complete the Premier League, while the South African Premier League will finish in May. Then the Cosafa Cup will take place from 25 May to 8 June. Then Afcon will take place from 21 June to 19 July, and then right after that the qualifiers for the Chan tournament will start," he said.

"Immediately after that the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup will start so it's going to be a crazy year for football," Basson-Namundjebo added.

Mannetti said he was positive that we would get at least three weeks training time ahead of Afcon 2019, while Namundjebo-Basson added that they had requested the NPL to adapt their schedule so that the local-based players would be available for a three week training camp.

Regarding friendly matches, Mannetti said they would first wait to see who they will play when the draw is made on 12 April.

"We won't prepare here, it will have to be in the same conditions where we are playing so probably in north Africa somewhere. I'm looking for the big guns like Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria or the Ivory Coast, because now we don't have a choice, but will have to face them. But we've done well against stronger teams in the past and we can do so again. There are no short cuts and we are definitely the underdogs, but underdogs can also bite," he said.

He called on the nation for its support.

"The national team is a national asset and we should all take ownership of it. We are going through tough economic times, but I want us to have that same passion as other countries that are even worse off than us.

"In other countries everyone takes responsibility, they all want to come on board, so I'm asking the same - this is after all the biggest thing that has happened over the past 10 years," he said.