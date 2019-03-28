Namibia: Schlettwein Tables Bill to Curb Central Bank Abuse

PARLIAMENTARIANS are discussing a proposed law that would limit how much the government borrows from the Bank of Namibia to avoid abuse.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein revealed this when he tabled the Bank of Namibia bill of 2019 on Tuesday.

The new bill is a review of the existing Bank of Namibia Act of 1997 that was improved to modernise the operations of the central bank.

The changes will also incorporate the 2014 constitutional amendments that place banking institutions under the supervision of the central bank to strengthen the central bank.

The minister explained that excessive lending by the central bank to government had been a discouraged practice over the years.

"A number of central banks do not lend to the government anymore, and those that do have severely capped their limits as it tends to quickly erode the real value of the local currencies, and prices of all goods increase," he said.

Under the current law, the government can borrow from the central bank up to 25% of the state's average ordinary annual revenue of the past three years, and 35% in extreme cases.

"These levels are unnecessarily high, and it is against this that the bill proposes to reduce lending to the government not exceeding 5% of government's average ordinary revenue for the preceding three years, and in exceptional cases up to 10%," Schlettwein said.

He confirmed, though, that the central bank to state borrowing option in place at the moment has not yet been utilised.

Credit ratings agency Fitch revised Namibia's economic outlook from stable to negative, warning that the country's debt security has become riskier.

Other provisions contained in the bill include increasing the authorised share capital of the bank from N$100 million to N$500 million.

Schlettwein said the N$400 million increase was prompted by the value of money, and the growth of the Bank of Namibia's responsibilities.

Keeping it at N$100 million was considered too low.

According to the minister, the new bill also offers a platform for the central bank and treasury to agree on measures to grow and build international reserves with the costs of this exercise to be covered by the state.

"The bank needs to maintain and hold a sufficient level of reserves. They serve as a cushion for the national economy against external shocks," he noted.

Schelletwein said the bill also provides a clear outline of the monetary policy committee, its composition, and details the publication of the committee's decisions and meetings' minutes.

The bill will likewise empower the central bank to deal with risks that would be deemed to disrupt the orderly functioning of the money market, foreign exchange, or those that would likely affect public confidence in the financial system.

The Bank of Namibia was established in 1990, with the government as the sole shareholder, to regulate the issue of bank notes and coins; manage foreign exchange reserves;promote financial stability; regulate banking institutions; and deliver on monetary policy.

According to Schlettwein, engagements with the finance sector, including the International Monetary Fund, were conducted during the formulation of the bill, and all their inputs have been considered for the final draft.

"The bill was drafted to ensure the operational independence of the bank, and will strengthen its mandate to promote a sound financial system in Namibia," the minister said.