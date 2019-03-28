Uganda: Locals Demand Withdraw of UPDF, NFA From Disputed Land

Buvuma — More than 1,000 residents in Buvuma District have called for the withdrawal of National Forestry Authority (NFA) staff and Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers from what they call their ancestral land.

In 2014, both NFA and UPDF deployed in the vast Kakonwa central forest reserve in Nairambi Sub-county, and flushed out residents who they accused of encroaching on the forest reserve.

However, residents, who were evicted from the villages of Kitiko, Nandala, Mpolwe, Bukiyindi and Nsese, insist the disputed land is not part of the forest reserve as claimed by NFA.

They claim a search carried out at the Ministry of Lands registry with the help of the State House Land Protection Unit, revealed the land measuring 47.6508 hectares belongs to Lugazi Diocese under the Catholic Church.

According to a copy of a land search statement dated January, 25, seen by this newspaper, part of the land where affected residents were evicted belongs to the Catholic Church and has a freehold title.

In a letter dated March 15, the State House legal officer, Ms Flora Kiconco, on behalf of principal private secretary to the President, wrote to the executive director of NFA and the Chief of Defence forces asking them to intervene and harmonise the issues between NFA, UPDF and the affected residents.

"... we notify you that the same petitioners in another petition dated February 27 raised the same issue of further unlawful eviction, torture and harassment on allegedly public land.

Thus, we therefore remind you of the above issues and request you respond to the same so as to harmonise issues between NFA, UPDF and the affected community of Buvuma island," the letter reads in part

Ms Kiconco said during a search at the Ministry of Lands registry, they established that the church land comprised in freehold register volume 49, folio 13 at Buvuma Islands was still intact and separate from that of NFA.

Mr Alfonse Wandera, the custodian of the Catholic Church land in Buvuma District, said UPDF soldiers chased them from their piece of land and they can no longer access their gardens.

"We were using the land for farming, but after sometime, we saw soldiers occupying the land and they chased us away," Mr Wandera said.

He said that after finding out that the land does not belong to NFA, they want the soldiers to leave the land.

Mr Bernard Opar, the NFA boundary and survey officer, said the disputed land belongs to NFA and they are in the process of opening up boundaries.

"We are planning to open the boundaries of Kakonwa forest reserve in Buvuma in two weeks' time, but there is a small piece of land belonging to the Church," Mr Opar said.

Mr Denis Obbo, the Ministry of Lands spokesperson, said: "Sometimes people bring their titles, they do a search when the land is totally in a different area, it is therefore good to confirm from NFA and the land's office in Mukono District," Mr Obbo said.

Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson, dismissed reports the soldiers deployed in the forest had engaged in acts of torture.

"If it is a forest reserve, NFA has soldiers attached to it as part of the law enforcement. As UPDF we don't torture people, it is people's army. Let the leaders of those people approach us," Brig Karemire said.