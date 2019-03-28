Uganda: Judiciary Studying Bid to Close 20 High Court Stations

Kampala — Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine has said the Judiciary is studying the recommendation by High Court judges to close their 20 upcountry stations.

In a March 25 press statement, Justice Bamwine said the judges' resolution would be considered by the Judiciary's Planning and Development Committee and if it supports it, they would advise the Chief Justice on the possible closure of the courts.

"We created circuits with the hope that we would have a minimum of two judges per circuit. That was the standard but as we talk, only three of the 20 stations have two judges," Justice Bamwine stated.

In the statement, he denied some parts of a Daily Monitor story that the High Court judges had closed the 20 stations.

Justice Bamwine said they can only be closed if the judges' resolution is approved by the Judiciary administration.

"It is not true that 20 courts have been closed. It was a recommendation which may be accepted or rejected by the Judiciary administration and the government," the statement reads in part.

Last Friday, judges in a meeting in Kampala, unanimously resolved to close all the 20 High Court circuits upcountry for continuous inadequate staffing and funding by government to ease their work.

Sources that attended the closed-door meeting, said the judges noted that it was "pretentious" for them to continue working at upcountry stations yet they are not efficiently performing due to the aforementioned challenges.

The Judiciary operates eight specialised divisions of the High Court that are based in Kampala and 20 circuits upcountry.

Of the 20 upcountry High Court stations, only 14 are operational (Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Jinja, Kabale, Lira, Masaka, Masindi, Mbarara, Mbale, Mpigi, Mubende, Mukono and Soroti).

The six circuits of Hoima, Iganga, Luwero, Moroto, Rukungiri and Tororo are not yet operationalised while of the 14 operational stations, only Jinja, Mbale and Mbarara have two resident judges. The rest have one only resident judge each.