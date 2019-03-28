South Africa: Xenophobia - Zim Truck Driver Stabbed

A Zimbabwean truck driver is battling for life at a hospital in Durban, KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa after he was caught up in suspected fresh xenophobic attacks in the neighbouring country.

More than 100 foreigners, among them Zimbabweans, were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge at Sydenham Police Station.

Zimbabwe's Consul-General to South Africa, Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro yesterday confirmed that the truck driver, Mr Tineyi Takawira, was admitted to King Edward Hospital after he was stabbed during an attack.

"I can confirm that Tineyi Takawira, a Zimbabwean truck driver is admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban after he was attacked by protesters in Durban's Springfield Park informal settlement. The protesters barricaded roads and intercepted truck drivers demanding to see their identity documents and those found to be foreigners were attacked," he said.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said a Zimbabwean woman married to a Malawian truck driver was among the people who fled to the police station after she was attacked and badly injured.

He said they were yet to ascertain the exact number of Zimbabweans who were attacked and were working with police and relevant authorities in the neighbouring country.

"We believe that there could be a substantial number of our people who were injured during the attacks, but we are yet to ascertain the figures. Police have assured us that the situation has calmed down, but we will continue to monitor the situation," said Mr Mukonoweshuro.

The first wave of violence broke out in the Kenville area, north of Durban on Sunday at about 11pm when mobs burst into the homes of foreigners grabbing property that included beds ,TV sets, pots and baskets before targeting foreign-operated shops.

The protesters, numbering about 100, blocked Sea Cow Lake and Inanda roads.

The attacks left three people dead and they are all South Africans.