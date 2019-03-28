South Africa: Madinga's 'Problem Child' Builds Bridges Across the Social Divide Through Laughter

analysis

It's been a while since a young comedian working the stage circuit has been worth getting excited about. So a round of applause, please, for Loyiso Madinga, who delivers an hour of clever, clean and very funny stand-up comedy that manages to make white people see the world through the eyes of a young black man.

In 2018, Loyiso Madinga was appointed as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and was honoured with the role of hosting the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Awards ceremony in New York. You might have seen him on Netflix with his half-hour show, Long Way From My Village.

Live on stage in a show called Problem Child he'll impress you as a smart guy with excellent comic timing and a skill for cross-cultural accents and mannerisms. He covers a wide range of topics, including jokes about onomatopoeia and a hilarious riff about land restitution.

The best way to describe Madinga is cute and loveable, although there are a couple of slightly naughtier jokes in his routine, so he obviously tailors his content to suit the surroundings. "Know your audience," he says, as he jokes about some of his less successful...