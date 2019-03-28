East Africa: Benson Ndung'u Appointed New KPMG East Africa Boss

Kampala — The newly appointed chief executive officer of KPMG East Africa hopes to build on his predecessor's reign at the helm of the audit company.

Mr Benson Ndung'u, whose role will take effect on September 1, 2019, will take over from Josphat Mwaura when his term ends after 10 years in the role. The two will work closely over the next five months to ensure a smooth transition.

He said he will continue taking advantage of the immense opportunities in the market to achieve the firm's aspirations.

Mr Ndung'u is currently the head of tax in East Africa, a role he assumed last year after transitioning from the audit practice.

He has more than 20 years post qualification experience in audit and tax across various industries.

He is a thought leader in financial services and has provided audit services to some of the largest local and multinational clients in East Africa, representing a diverse mix of private, public interest and listed entities.